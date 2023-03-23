Robert Fletcher doesn't mind getting less attention than his travelling companion, even if that happens to be a seven year old alpaca named Hephner.
That is, just as long as it's helping to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention.
Robert is on a mission to raise funds and awareness for mental health organisation Beyond Blue, and to help bring a little attention to his endeavours, he's brought Hephner the alpaca along for the ride.
When the pair stopped off in Taree last Tuesday, it didn't take long for people to notice the unusually good looking blonde fellow strutting about town - or the guy holding his lead.
Not that it's anything a mammal with 3000 Instagram followers would be fazed by. Especially one who regularly attends social functions and is adored wherever he goes.
Robert and Hephner are currently in the midst of a three week adventure that will take them from Goulburn to Queensland's Gold Coast and back again, covering thousands of kilometres and stopping off in towns along the way to raise money and raise awareness about mental health.
"I had a friend who took his own life a few years ago, and that was sort of the motivation around the trip," Robert said.
"We had planned to do it two years ago, but then COVID came along so that all got put on the back burner, so we're doing it now".
Robert initially planned to raise $1000 for the cause, but less than two days into the journey that figure had almost been reached. He's been fortunate to have received sponsorship from Atlantic Oil which has helped make the trip possible.
Not that this is the only community based work the two have been involved in, with the money earned from Hephner's guest appearances at weddings and social functions providing the funds to travel to nursing and disability homes where he's a welcome visitor.
Regardless of how well known he becomes, one question keeps coming up.
"Everyone asks how he got his name. His mum's name was 'Playgirl' so he got Hephner. We spell it a little differently to make it his," Robert said.
If anyone is interested in donating to Beyond Blue they can do so via a link on Hephner the Alpaca's Facebook and Instagram pages.
