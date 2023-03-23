Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Robert Fletcher and Hephner the alpaca raising money and awareness for mental health

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Robert Fletcher doesn't mind getting less attention than his travelling companion, even if that happens to be a seven year old alpaca named Hephner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.