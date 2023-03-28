Wendy Tuckerman has marginally increased her vote in the battle for Goulburn but the winner has not become any clearer.
On Tuesday afternoon, on a two-party preferred basis the Liberal was sitting on 19,695 votes (50.47pc) to Labor's Michael Pilbrow on 19,327 votes (49.53pc). She has stretched her lead by 62 from Monday.
It followed completion of initial counts on several booths and the Bowral and Yass pre-polling centres. The Electoral Commission is still counting technology assisted votes and those from Goulburn's large Bradfordville booth.
Mrs Tuckerman picked up ground at Bowral pre-poll, which she won 1491 votes to Mr Pilbrow's 1341, based on initial count. But Labor turned the tide at Yass, Mr Pilbrow's hometown, which he won 1834 to 1744.
The primary vote count on Tuesday afternoon was as follows:
A total 43,571 ballot papers from the eligible 57,607 votes (78pc) have been counted.
Neither candidate is willing to claim or concede the seat.
Postal vote applications don't close until April 6. These have so far favoured Mrs Tuckerman, 563 to Mr Pilbow's 391 votes. Absentee ballots are also being tallied.
On Tuesday morning, Mrs Tuckerman said she was pleased to be ahead - "if even slightly."
"Right now the count is too close to be comfortable and the results can go either way," she said.
Her office told The Post her comments still applied on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Pilbrow was also awaiting clarity.
"I remain hopeful but like everyone else, I will wait as the counting continues and the results become clear," he said.
Labor Electorate Council secretary and Goulburn candidate in 2015 and 2019, Dr Ursula Stephens said on Tuesday morning the poll was "too close to call."
If it came down to 100 or so votes, Labor would call for a recount.
She said different issues engaged the various regions. In Goulburn, voters regularly mentioned Wakefield Park raceway's closure and roads' condition.
Members of the Save Wakefield Park lobby group, Rebecca Richards and Eddie Swat said they campaigned at Goulburn booths as individuals. They helped Labor, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers and to a lesser extent, The Greens.
Ms Richards said they were "holding the government of the day to account for its part in the closure of Wakefield Park."
The raceway suspended operations after a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling. However supporters have argued the State should have acted earlier to keep the facility open.
In the Southern Highlands, the council's long administration period was on people's minds, while at Yass, water quality and the need for a secure supply, was a key issue, Dr Stephens said.
She speculated that Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Andy Wood drew Liberal votes for his support of Wakefield Park's re-opening.
Currently, the Labor has secured a 2.54pc swing towards the party. It requires more than 3.1pc to win the seat.
"We've had a seat redistribution and if we can't win this time, I don't know when. It will be a big challenge," Dr Stephens said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
