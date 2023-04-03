Crookwell Gazette
Bushfire danger period ends across the Southern Tablelands

Updated April 4 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:14am
The recent Curraweela fire near Taralga burnt through 4437 hectares. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Residents and landholders are being reminded to notify fire agencies before lighting hazard reductions and pile burns now that the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) has come to a close across the Southern Tablelands.

