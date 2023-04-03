Residents and landholders are being reminded to notify fire agencies before lighting hazard reductions and pile burns now that the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) has come to a close across the Southern Tablelands.
An online portal provides NSW residents the ability to quickly and easily notify fire services when they're planning to use fire on their property. Using their mobile phone or desktop computer, residents and landholders can lodge their notification of a planned hazard reduction or burn off 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the RFS portal.
NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) operational officer Mitchell Butler said by notifying their neighbours and using the online tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify, users can help prevent unnecessary emergency calls.
"Over coming months many landholders may take the opportunity to burn off, but it's important they do it safely and let us and their neighbours know," he said.
"While the official BFDP has concluded, landholders still need to make sure they've obtained any required permits and permissions, as well as notifying neighbours and fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.
"The online tool makes it easier to notify the NSW RFS before conducting your burn. If fire services know about a planned burn, it can help prevent unnecessary responses from local firefighters when we know it is planned and controlled."
By using the online notification tool, landholders will also be notified of any Total Fire Bans or restrictions and if so, will be advised to not proceed with their burn.
Mr Butler said while landholders are encouraged to reduce fuel loads on their property, it is imperative it's done so safely and legally.
"Before lighting any fire you need to have adequately prepared fire breaks and have firefighting equipment on hand to ensure the fire does not escape," Mr Butler said.
"Every landholder has a responsibility to prevent fire spreading from their property and there can be serious consequences for people who light fires and leave them unattended.
To notify of your intent to burn off, use the online burn notification tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify. Landholders can still notify the NSW RFS by contacting their local fire control centre.
