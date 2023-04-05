Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Taralga district residents vent anger over mobile coverage after Curraweela fire

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Curraweela residents are calling for urgent action on telecommunications in the area, following a recent fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.