Police believe the Curraweela fire near Taralga was caused by a truck driving through long grass.
Inspector Matt Hinton detailed the suspected cause at a bushfire recovery information meeting at Taralga on April 4.
The blaze started on a Craigs Road property, some 15km north of Taralga, on March 16 and burnt 4437 hectares.
READ MORE:
Police were just one of the agencies represented at the meeting, held at Taralga's Memorial Hall.
Inspector Hinton detailed the police role in managing the emergency. He also praised the community for providing accommodation and food for emergency services so promptly.
Thirty landholders impacted by the fire met with about 12 agencies and Upper Lachlan Shire Council to discuss their concerns and queries and find source information to assist in their recovery.
Acting council general manager Alex Waldron described the meeting as very productive as many questions were answered, and follow up actions were put in motion.
"After such a traumatic and destructive event, people were understandably concerned about what services were available to them and where to from here," she said.
"Affected landholders were able to speak with agency representatives and the council and get practical advice one what to do next, who to contact and what assistance was available.
"From the council's point of view, for instance, the question was asked what people could do with bulky waste that had resulted from the bushfire. In many cases they have to wait until the insurance companies have finished their assessment before it can be removed.
"In response to this, the Council has set up a register for affected landholders to enable free access to the Taralga Waste Facility to dispose of these items free of charge. Affected landholders simply need to drop into one of our offices, call or email the council to be added to the register."
Services in attendance included NSW Reconstruction Authority, NSW Local Land Services, Rural Financial Counselling Service, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, NSW RFS, NSW Police, Red Cross and Upper Lachlan Shire Council.
Attendees were provided with some of the specific details of the fire:
Taralga RFS brigade captain John Sullivan explained how, in the early stages of the fire with winds between 45 and 60 knots, the best fir-fighters could do was to try and steer the fire around and away from properties.
Aaron Smith from Local land Services spoke about livestock management during the fire, Kerry Connor from Rural Financial Counselling provided information about access to financial assistance, and Judy Carmody from Rural Adversity Mental Health Program spoke about counselling and other related services available.
Ms Waldron said the meeting was informative to both landholders and agencies.
"Disaster events are all different, and the people affected are often experiencing something like this for the first time. There are learnings for all of us, including the agencies and the council," she said.
"I'd like to thank everyone for participating in a very constructive manner. But we realise the meeting was not the end of the conversation and urge anyone who still has any questions or concerns, whether they attended the meeting or not, to continue to contact the council and the relevant agencies as needed."
The meeting was chaired by Heidi Stratford from NSW Reconstruction Authority. Members of NSW Reconstruction Authority and Council operated a free barbecue, with locally sourced food, as well as teas and coffees before and after the session.
Rural Adversity Mental Health Program - Judy Carmody - 0417 131 301.
NSW Local Land Services - 1300 795 299.
Rural Financial Counselling Service - Kerry Connor - 0436 125 299.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council - 4830 1000.
NSW Rural Fire Service - Yass Fire Control Centre - 6226 3100.
Lifeline - 13 11 44.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.