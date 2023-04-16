Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Hume Highway, Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 17 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Hume Highway
Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Hume Highway

Update Monday 8.20am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.