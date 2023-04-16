Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Hume Highway

Update Monday 8.20am
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek, about 10km north-east of Goulburn, about 6.45am after a northbound utility and a hatchback, travelling in the same direction, collided.
A woman driving the hatchback suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
A man driving the utility was not injured and has been taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
A contraflow will be put in place between Murrays Flat Road to Boxers Creek Road, while the scene is cleared. One northbound lane has opened.
The Traffic Management Centre advises that traffic remains heavy in the area. Motorists should allow extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
Monday 7.15am
A woman is believed to be trapped in a two-vehicle crash north of Goulburn.
Two northbound Hume Highway lanes have been blocked following the collision at 6.50am. A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.
Emergency services were called to the crash near the Murrays Flat Rd intersection, some 2km from the Goulburn exit.
A police media spokesperson said one vehicle had crashed into the rear of another.
A woman in her 70s was believed to be trapped in one of the vehicles.
Ambulan
ce, Police Rescue, RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue are on scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there is currently no suitable diversion.
Motorists already in the area should allow plenty of extra travel time as traffic is heavy.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
