Former Crookwell and Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) representative player Lillian Skelly has been named in the under 17 Junior Matildas' 23 player squad.
She will travel with the team and play in Mongolia in the Asian Cup round one qualifiers.
Head coach Rae Dower said the selection process was a difficult one.
"I've never seen our depth at this level to be as strong as it is right now, which is a good problem to have," she said.
Lillian was selected in the squad following a number of camps, elite matches and intermodal friendlies as well as a good showing in three games against South Korea in late 2022.
ALSO READ:
Lillian started her career with the Crookwell Soccer Club, played representative soccer with the STFA as an under 12 in 2019 before moving to Southern Branch to play with the South East Phoenix in the Sydney competition.
She has now has been selected to play in the NSW Institute Team in the 2023 Sydney Competition.
Everyone at the STFA is supportive of her journey and notices the dedication she shows to the sport.
The Young Matildas will play Mongolia on Monday, April 24 and Chinese Taipei on Friday, April 28.
The two top teams will progress to the round two qualifiers in September later this year.
For some of the players, like Lillian, this will be their first trip overseas in unfamiliar conditions against unfamiliar opponents and as such, it will be a hard task for the Matildas to qualify.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.