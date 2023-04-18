When enterprising Elise Crocker discovered a terrace building in Goulburn Street, Crookwell, awaiting her discerning eye was the former tailor business and town residence of William Munro, now known as Mister Munro.
William Munro married Linda Mabel McGuiness from the McGuiness family of Bigga. They had one son, Jack Samuel Munro, and ran a small farm at Laggan and a business in Crookwell, as it was very difficult to make a living on a small holding. After William's tragic early death, his wife, Linda, with the assistance of staff, conducted the tailor business.
Jack Munro married Martha Jane Temperance "Temy" Webster and had two daughters, Marlene and Jacqueline. It has been 79 years since Jackie lived in Crookwell.
Imagine Jackie's delight when her daughter Louisa came upon the historic site for Mr Munro and the connection was made to Crookwell. Jackie and her sister were both born in Crookwell, as were their parents.
Jackie, husband Noel and three generations of descendants and partners are visiting to Crookwell to gather further information on Jackie's ancestry.
Jackie is the grand daughter of William Munro and will be accompanied by daughter, Louisa, and her two daughters, Kate and Madeline, along with 18-month-old Sienna, the fifth generation of William Munro's progeny.
The small group will spend five days hoping to gain as much information as possible on the families of William Munro and the Webster connection.
Jackie said Temy Munro's parents, John Ingilby Webster and his wife Louisa, lived at Binda on a property known as Hyde Park. Consequently, a visit to Binda is also a must.
