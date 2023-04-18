Crookwell Gazette
Descendants of William Munro visit Crookwell for family history search

Updated April 18 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
Descendants of William Munro - Jackie Milner, Louisa Miller, Madeline Miller, Kate Davis and daughter Sienna Davie, are making a sentimental trip back to Crookwell. Picture supplied.
Descendants of William Munro - Jackie Milner, Louisa Miller, Madeline Miller, Kate Davis and daughter Sienna Davie, are making a sentimental trip back to Crookwell. Picture supplied.

When enterprising Elise Crocker discovered a terrace building in Goulburn Street, Crookwell, awaiting her discerning eye was the former tailor business and town residence of William Munro, now known as Mister Munro.

