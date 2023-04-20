Grumpy Old Man: ink a deal on an indulgent society

A few years ago a politician claimed the reason the rising generation could not afford to buy homes is because they spent too much of their money on smashed avocado breakfasts.
And of course the person making the claims was roundly condemned by people using an array of figures and statistics, which of course was not much of an argument, because, let's face it, statistics and figures are a bit like clay, and a person who knows what they're doing can make them say pretty much anything.
But really, the whole smashed avocado argument was more symbolic, pointing to a society that is so caught up in indulging in things once considered luxuries, that they lose sight of anything considered long-term goals.
Take tattoos for example.
Now, I have nothing against a bit of ink in the skin - I might even have a bit myself tucked away discretely in areas not generally visible to members of the public.
But we have to accept that tattoos can be expensive.
Which is why I find it hard to stomach people complaining about being poor, claiming they are struggling to pay their bills, when they have thousands of dollars of tattoos covering their bodies.
It seems no-one has ever explained to these people that the likes of tattoos, smashed avo breakfasts at cafes, nights out spending a couple hundred dollars on drinks, regular dinners at top restaurants, holidays overseas and expensive designer clothes are the things you only do when you have excess money.
When you are on top of your bills and have money to spare, that's when you can afford to lash out.
Generations of people scrimped, saved and sacrificed to be able to afford to buy basic homes, with none of the luxuries that are expected as standard these days.
Yet the idea of having to sacrifice now seems to send so many into apoplectic meltdowns, furious that their life of indulgence doesn't extend to them being wet-nursed into owning brand new homes in seaside towns, along with maybe an investment portfolio or two.
And of course there is the endless array of hand-wringing activists, and politicians who will say anything to win a vote, ready to back up calls for feather-bedding the lives of anyone incapable or unwilling to look after themselves.
But maybe, just maybe, it is all a result of life being too damn easy for too damn long, and people who have never experienced anything close to real hardship are too busy being offended by everything to realise how fortunate they are, and how easy their lives could be.
If only they were tough enough, resilient enough, to knuckle down and work to long-term goals, things might be different.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
