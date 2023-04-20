Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Mark Anthony Chalker receives Goulburn Local Court sentence on fraud charges

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Anthony Chalker was sentenced in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday on five counts of fraud. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Mark Anthony Chalker was sentenced in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday on five counts of fraud. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A former Taralga man convicted of defrauding his employer through stock sales has been sentenced to three years' jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.