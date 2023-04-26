Arguably Sydney's brightest light show will be powered by a Crookwell resident.
Dave Dunn's business, Laggan Electrical & lighting will be assisting the pivotal aspect of the Vivid Sydney Festival: its lighting.
The business will be providing temporary power, cable distribution, site lighting and technical coverage for both Vivid and Lightscape for 44 nights in a row.
"In events like this, you cannot lose power at any point so synchronising generators and using uninterruptible power supply devices is crucial," Mr Dunn said.
Mr Dunn has been working in the lighting industry for 25 years and moved to Crookwell six years ago.
He has done work for Vivid previously, but this year marks the first year he has participated in the event taking the project in his own company's name.
The festival has been lighting up Sydney since 2009.
The Laggan Road resident has previously worked on other major projects including music festival, Groovin The Moo in Canberra, Summernats, New Years Eve in Sydney and even provided resources for singers Bruno Mars and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers at Allianz stadium.
Mr Dunn said he rarely got to rub shoulders with the stars of the show, but took pride in a job well done. He hopes his continued work in the Festival space can propel his business even further.
"Using my business for these bigger events has been a success and I hope to keep that up moving forward to bigger and better events," he said.
