Lambert Karate Dojo hosts successful defence courses for women

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:55pm
Free self defence classes for women have been hailed a success at the Lambert Karate Dojo, which offered the course after reports of assaults on young women.

