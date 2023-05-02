Crookwell Gazette
Goulburn North Public school gears up for their biggest fundraiser yet

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
May 2 2023 - 1:58pm
Goulburn North Public School to celebrate their 32nd year of fundraising event. Image supplied.
Goulburn North Public School to celebrate their 32nd year of fundraising event. Image supplied.

Rides, stalls, auctions and plenty of fireworks will be on offer for the Goulburn North Public Schools biggest fundraiser of the year.

