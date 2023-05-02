Rides, stalls, auctions and plenty of fireworks will be on offer for the Goulburn North Public Schools biggest fundraiser of the year.
Running since 1991, The Goulburn North Public School fireworks display has had plenty of support from the community, securing thousands of dollars for the school.
Event committe coordinator Alana Chinnery said this year is going to be better than ever.
"We have new sponsors that have been extremely generous with their contributions to the show," Ms Chinnery said.
This year will see the additions of showbags with merchandise from their three main sponsors, Goulburn Tilt Tray Services, A Stroke Ahead Swimming and Cafe 5911.
Another addition is the introduction of "North Dollars".
The addition will allow attendees to exchange their cash or credit card payments for the currency to use at stalls to limit the amount of cash floating around the event.
Tickets for the major raffle are still just $1 and this year will feature some big prizes including a trailer load of firewood and local delivery donated by Cutting edge site solutions, valued at $800, Accommodation from Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort, valued at $765 and a PlayStation 5 donated by Goulburn Computer Medic valued at $649.
Ms Chinnery has three children that attend the school but has been going to the event since well before she enrolled her kids.
"I make a point to go every year, it's such a great event."
The event will be taking place on Saturday, May 6 at Goulburn North Public School from 4pm.
