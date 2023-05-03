Applications for Gunning flood relief appeal open

The Upper Lachlan Shire Council will soon be dispersing $6,273.20 in funds raised for the Mayor's Gunning Flood Relief Appeal to successful applicants.
The Mayor's Gunning Flood Appeal was launched on November 9 in 2022 following the Gunning storm event of October 31.
The appeal was created for people in Gunning whose properties, businesses or homes were impacted by the flood.
Donations were accepted at both the Gunning and Crookwell Offices, by cash, cheque and EFTPOS.
People wishing to access the Appeal funds need to lodge an expression of interest for financial assistance form, guided by the rules for assistance.
Copies of the application form, rules and EFT details form are available online or at Council's Crookwell and Gunning Offices and Libraries.
A disbursement committee consisting of the mayor, deputy mayor and the management executive will evaluate applications on merit.
Those applications deemed to fulfil the application criteria will share the funds evenly. There will only be one round of applications and the funds will be released as one-off electronic fund transfers to all eligible applicants.
Eligible applicants must be either:
a) An individual person in Gunning who have suffered loss as a result of the disaster;
b) A property owner in Gunning who have suffered loss as a result of the disaster; or
c) A property tenant in Gunning who have suffered loss as a result of the disaster.
Applications close on 29 May 2023.
