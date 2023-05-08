Katrina Nixon had a tough time working out how much rain she received on her Crookwell district property on Monday morning.
Unsurprisingly, the rain gauge was full of snow from the night before.
An unseasonal drop of snow across Goulburn and district has surprised and delighted residents. Mrs Nixon, who runs a 600 hectare grazing property, Merryvale, with husband Andrew, said just over 10cm fell from about 6pm to 7pm Sunday.
"Then it rained afterwards but the snow is good moisture for the soil," she said.
"We don't need too much of it this week because we're getting cows ready for artificial insemination."
Over the past two weeks, the Nixons have recorded a healthy 89mm of rain.
ALSO READ:
At Curraweela, some 20km north of Taralga, Wendy Husband said her and husband Tim's property was covered in about 10cm of snow.
"It was pretty and has has just started melting away," she said on Monday morning.
"It was such a bright moon last night and it was quite unusual to see."
The environmental consultant said the snow, commonly known as "poor man's fertiliser," would inject good minerals into the soil.
Other Taralga and district residents also reported strong falls, as did people around Crookwell. Both areas commonly receive snow falls due to their high elevations but Mrs Husband said Sunday's drop was earlier than usual.
Meantime, other areas like Gundary, Yarra, Tarago, Lake Bathurst and north of Goulburn also registered falls. In Goulburn itself, there was a mix of light snow and rain.
The temperature dropped from 9.6 degrees at 12.30pm Sunday to just 1.4 degrees by 5.30pm at Goulburn Airport, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The apparent temperature at 5.30pm was minus four degrees.
A top of 11 degrees was forecast for Monday. The remainder of the week will warm up with tops of 13 and 15 degrees predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday and 17 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.