Upper Lachlan Shire Council will soon be dispersing $6,273 in funds raised for the Mayor's Gunning Flood Relief Appeal to successful applicants.
The appeal was launched on November 9, 2022 following the Gunning storm on Monday October 31. It was initiated for people in Gunning whose properties, businesses or homes were impacted by the flood.
Donations were accepted at both the Gunning and Crookwell Offices, by cash, cheque and EFTPOS. A council spokesperson said people wishing to access the appeal funds need to lodge an expression of interest for financial assistance form, guided by the rules for assistance.
Copies of the application form, rules and EFT details form are available on the council's website, or at the Crookwell and Gunning offices and libraries.
"Upon receiving these forms, a disbursements committee consisting of the mayor, deputy mayor and the management executive will evaluate the applications on merit. Those applications deemed to fulfil the application criteria will share the funds evenly," the spokesperson said.
There will only be one round of applications and the funds will be released as one-off electronic fund transfers to all eligible applicants. Eligible applicants must be either:
Applications close on May 29, 2023.
