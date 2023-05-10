Councillor Paul Culhane has been recognised for 15 years' service to the Upper Lachlan Shire Council.
He was presented with a special certificate of service at the council's April ordinary meeting.
Mayor Pam Kensit praised not only his length of service with the council but also his long association with community activities, especially in the sporting arena.
"Clr Paul Culhane has committed himself to the Upper Lachlan Shire area as a councillor, as treasurer to the (Crookwell) APH Society, president of Green Devils senior rugby league club, chairperson of the council sports committee, a representative on windfarm community consultative committees as well as others. All this while operating a small business in the area, being a farmer and raising his family," she said.
Cr Kensit described Cr Culhane as an advocate for local sport and a voice for his constituents and praised his hard work alongside his fellow councillors and council staff.
Councillors were upstanding as Cr Culhane was recognised for his "sustained and significant efforts" with a certificate of service signed by the Office of Local Government NSW.
