Council offers free addressing plate replacement after Curraweela fire

Updated May 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:40am
The Curraweela fire near Taralga damaged burnt pasture and infrastructure, including rural addressing plates. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council is offering all residents affected by the recent Craigs Road fire at Curraweela the chance to have destroyed or damaged rural addressing plates replaced free of charge.

