Alex Waldron named CEO of Upper Lachlan Shire Council

May 11 2023 - 2:32pm
Alex Waldron (centre) has been appointed as the Upper Lachlan Shire Council's new CEO and officially starts on Monday. Picture supplied.
Upper Lachlan's Shire Council's acting General Manager Alex Waldron has been selected as the Council's new Chief Executive Officer.

