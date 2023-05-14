Tarago nurse Elise Coppins has been named Southern NSW Local Nurse of the Year for 2023.
The announcement was made at a special event in Braidwood to celebrate the local nursing and
midwifery workforce.
Southern NSW District director of nursing, midwifery and clinical governance, Alison Broadbent congratulated Elise on the achievement, which coincided with International Nurses Day.
"On behalf of the District, I wish to congratulate Elise on her well-deserved accolade," Ms
Broadbent said.
"I also want to acknowledge the vital contribution all of our nurses make each day to the lives
of patients and their families this International Nurses Day."
Ms Broadbent, in presenting the award to Elise, described her as someone who brings a
wonderful and enthusiastic 'can do' attitude to all her work and strives to always apply a holistic
and inclusive lens to every situation.
"As Southern's blood management clinical nurse consultant, Elise diligently promotes a
culture of continuous improvement and best practice across the District and is actively driving
evidence-led solutions to improve clinical processes and patient experience," said Ms Broadbent.
"Elise is a passionate patient advocate, always prioritising the needs and wellbeing of those
in our care."
Elise commenced her career with Southern NSW Local Health District in 2012 as a registered nurse in
Braidwood. Since then, she has worked across numerous wards in Goulburn and Queanbeyan
hospitals, and as a child and family nurse in the community.
Southern's nursing and midwifery event was a joint celebration to mark International Day of
the Midwife (May 5) and International Nurses Day (May 12).
Today's International Nurses Day recognises and celebrates the commitment, compassion,
skill and resilience of our nurses.
"Southern's 1200-strong nursing and midwifery workforce is at the heart of health care delivery
across the District, whether it be acute, preventative, primary or community care," a spokesperson said.
"Our dedicated nurses help those in our communities at some of the most challenging and
critical times of their lives, often going above and beyond beyond to provide quality and compassionate
care."
