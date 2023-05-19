Community groups share in almost $300k through Veolia Trust

The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has granted almost $300,000 to 58 community groups and organisations, in the first round of funding announced for 2023.
Of the successful applicants, 11 projects have received significant grants and 47 small projects have received donations, all of which will go toward bettering communities, the Trust said.
Successful community organisations were presented with their grants in Goulburn earlier in May with supported projects to include the improvement of sport and recreation facilities, supporting local schools and upgrades to a community hall.
Chairman of the Veolia Mulwaree Trust Justin Houghton said meeting the funding recipients was one of the most rewarding parts of his job.
"The work we do at the Woodlawn Eco Precinct enables us to continue to support the local community and to date, we have contributed over $13M to more than 1600 local projects through the Veolia Mulwaree Trust," Mr Houghton said.
"Congratulations to the recipients in this funding round, we look forward to seeing your projects develop and the positive impacts they will bring to our local communities."
As part of the grants, the Upper Lachlan Shire Council was presented $100,000 for the new Lin Cooper Sports Amenities Building.
The Penrose Community Association was awarded almost $25,000 for the installation of a wheelchair lift at Penrose Hall.
The Bundanoon Tennis Club received $10,000 towards its LED lighting upgrade for the courts.
The Exeter Soccer Club was awarded $5,467 to install a drinking fountain at Exter Oval.
The Crookwell Public School P&C were awarded just over $20,000 for a shade shelter for the kindergarten.
Mount Hunter Public School received $18,350 for shade structure for its playground.
St Michaels Catholic Parish Primary School in Nowra received $22,000 for synthetic grass for the playground.
Wollondilly Pony Club received $5000 for a zero-turn ride on mower.
Bowral Little Athletics Club was awarded $7140 for a ride on mower.
The Gunning Public School P&C secured $3895 for a new dishwasher in the canteen.
The Crookwell and District Ladies Dog Sports Club was awarded $19,019 to upgrade the off-leash dog park.
In addition, 47 successful small projects have shared in just over $64,000 in contributions through the Trust's donation program.
The Veolia Mulwaree Trust was established in 2004 to support community initiatives, with a specific focus on Tarago, the town in which Veolia operates its Woodlawn Eco Precinct.
Eligible local organisations are invited to apply to the Veolia Mulwaree Trust's second funding round of 2023 is open now.
Application forms are available via Smartygrants and applications will close on June 1.
For more information regarding applying to the Trust's funding programs visit https://mulwareetrust.smartygrants.com.au
Small project funding recipients were:
Goulburn Uniting Church
Goulburn Baptist Church
Oberon United Football Club
Shoalhaven High School
Culburra Beach and District Garden Club Inc
Huskisson Community Centre Management Committee
Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden Incorporated
Braidwood Lions Club
Douglas Park Wilton Netball Club Inc
Culburra Beach & Districts Men's Shed Inc
Bundanoon Folk Festival Association Inc
Shoalhaven Model Railway Club Inc
Sussex Inlet District Cricket Club
Tarago Landcare Group Incorporated
Thirlmere Netball Club
Shoalhaven Heads Public School
Sussex Inlet Men's Shed Inc
Sussex Inlet Football Club
Noah's Inclusion Services
Douglas Park Tennis Club Inc
Highlands Soccer Association
Sussex Inlet Tennis Club Inc
Bungonia and District Historical Society Inc
Bungonia Park Land Manager
Hill Top Public School
Crookwell Rugby Club
Cystic Fibrosis - Goulburn and District
Breadalbane Hall & Park 355 Committee
CTC Robertson Inc
Shoalhaven City Council
Clifton Community Food Garden
Music Theatre Projects Ltd
Oberon District Museum Society
Oberon Golf Club
The Oaks Community Chamber of Commerce
Tarago Fishing Club
Bundanoon Swimming Club
Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra Inc
Goulburn Crookwell Heritage Railway Inc
Highland Grace Incorporated
RFBI Goulburn Masonic Village
Connect Christian Church
Avoca Rural Fire Brigade
Jervis Bay Outrigger Canoe Club
Crookwell CWA Day Branch
North Nowra Cambewarra Cricket Club
Jervis Bay Community & Men's Shed Inc
