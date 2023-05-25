Charles Baker travelled the world in search of exotic beverages, and now this search has been converted into a stage show.
The cabaret style show is heading to Yazzbar in Yass on Sunday, June 18.
The Gentleman's Companion: The Exotic Drinking Book is the summation of Baker's drinking experiences abroad.
In the play, Baker accents his tales of adventure along with recipes for cocktails and other alcoholic beverages that were considered unusual specimens in the 1920s and 30s.
Gunning-based managing director for Music Theatre Projects, Dianna Nixon will be host and raconteur for the show, accompanied by music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Ms Nixon says she has wanted to create something out of the book since reading it.
"It has fabulous recipes, ripping yarns, colourful language, and delicious cocktails. Being a cocktail fancier, it is the ultimate treat to be performing in a great bar which is a focal point of the show," Ms Nixon said.
The show isn't the only event happening in the Yass area on the Sunday.
Tyger Gallery also has an exhibition; When the Lights Go Out - a brilliant new exhibition by rising star of the art world, Sam Suttie.
When the Lights Go Out features 17 outstanding new paintings. Sam's oil paintings capture the beauty of the natural world through relaxed realism that leans delightfully towards the surreal.
Tyger is a new art gallery located in the heart of Yass at the front of the Memorial Hall, opposite Yazzbar.
Gallery owner, Martyn Pearce says that at least 50 per cent of the gallery's profits go to local charities.
"When you buy art from Tyger you're doing something great for yourself, something amazing for an artist, and something wonderful for the community," Mr Pearce said.
Following attending the exhibition, participants are encouraged to head to Yazzbar to watch the cabaret show.
The bar's doors open from 3pm for a 4pm start.
The show will run for two hours and food and drink will be available for purchase.
Tickets for the event can be purchased through their website.
