The annual Frank and Edna Day Carnival of Cups was a friendly one for local trainers while Swayzee took home the big prize at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, May 28.
The Hewitt family has played a pivotal role in the sport over the years, so it was fitting trainer and driver Brad Hewitt took out the Goulburn Rose.
The result looked settled from the get go, with his horse Emmas Boy bursting out the gate superbly and never looking troubled from there.
"He had great gate speed, found the top and was too good," the local said.
"I knew I had it won pretty early on as he had a pretty easy time in the middle and only had to run a quick last 600m.
"I was confident with a lap to go."
It was a tight finish in the main race, the Goulburn Cup, but Swayzee got across the line ahead of Alta Orlando to take home $16,200 in prize money.
Driver Cameron Heart said he felt the race was won pretty early on and that everything went to plan.
"It was pretty much the perfect race for me," he said.
"He's a really nice horse and once he got to the front early on in the race, I thought he'd be pretty hard to run down.
"The only bad thing about the day was the weather as it was a bit chilly."
On the track itself, Heart said it had a good surface on it and was in good shape.
In all, local trainers won five of the eight races programmed.
Neil Day won the NSW Pace and Goulburn Pace with Jazzmin and Harperville, Phil Willis won the Racing Pace with Bently Bullet and Grant Forrest won the Goulburn Trotters Cup with Thebestbourbon.
The Carnivals of Cups marked the end of the 2022-23 Harness Racing season in Goulburn and the next season will begin on September 18.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
