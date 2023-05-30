Crookwell Gazette
Taralga Art Show promises another memorable event

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:05pm
After its successful post COVID-19 return last year, the Taralga Progress Association is celebrating with the 21st annual Taralga Art Show from June 10-12.

