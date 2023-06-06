A total 6070 kilometres is how far Collector resident Ken Lewis is willing to drive to raise money for the Cancer Council.
Ken paid $300 for his 1982 Subaru Sherpa earlier this year.
After making some adjustments, the car enthusiast is gearing up to drive the newly done up car in the Cancer Council Shitbox Rally in October.
The car was destined for the junkyard when he made the purchase.
"I saw it on Gumtree and thought, I can fix this and take it on the road," Mr Lewis said.
And that is exactly what he plans to do for a good cause with an entry in the Cancer Council Shitbox Rally.
The annual event aims to raise much needed funds for cancer research.
Ken is expected to among more than 500 other cars and fundraising enthusiasts to take part in the rally.
The aim for the rally this year is to raise two million dollars to fund cancer research projects across the country.
More than 30 million dollars has been raised for the Cancer Council since the rally's launch in 2009.
The event is the largest fundraiser for the Cancer Council across Australia.
While the rally attracts many rev heads and their cars, it is not considered a race; rather a challenge to raise funds and awareness by travelling across some of the country's most formidable roads and remote communities.
There are many ways to donate to Ken and the other participants of the event.
From sponsoring the team for branding on their vehicles to tax-deductible donations, as well as kind donations of goods or services to assist with the fundraising.
Ken made the trip rom Collector to Wodonga to pick up his own little piece of history.
When he first picked up the Sherpa, it ran with no problems until the engine unexpectedly stopped.
Within a few hours of diagnosis Ken found the problem, the fuel tank would drain itself through the charcoal cannister.
To fix this Ken installed a fuel tap off a lawn mower in the fuel return line and from that moment it is understood that this piece of history has been unstoppable.
Now sitting pretty with fresh registration and plates, Ken is confident the car is ready to roll.
This year will be the second year Ken has taken part in the event after last year's 1735 kilometre convoy from Wollongong to Mackay.
"I had a few friends get into it a few years ago and I thought I might as well take part, raise money for a good cause and test my cars' abilities."
Ken and his car will not only have to make it to Adelaide from Port Douglas, but will also have to make the trip to the starting line which is 2479 kilometres, then from Port Douglas to Adelaide, at 2486 kilometres. Then its a final 1105km back to Canberra. In total he will clock up a whopping 6070 journey.
But for Ken, the trek will be nothing short of a rewarding experience.
"I'm really looking forward to raising the funds and having another great adventure for an even greater cause."
Donations to the cause can be made through The Cancer Council website.
