Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Cancer council annual 'shitbox' rally drives Collector man to raise funds

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Lewis is gearing up for October's Shitbox Rally, raising money for the NSW Cancer Council. Picture by Jacqueline Lyons.
Ken Lewis is gearing up for October's Shitbox Rally, raising money for the NSW Cancer Council. Picture by Jacqueline Lyons.

A total 6070 kilometres is how far Collector resident Ken Lewis is willing to drive to raise money for the Cancer Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.