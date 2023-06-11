Crookwell Gazette
Lesley Esther Johnson receives honour for her contributions to the community

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:00am
Gunning resident Lesley Johnson is awarded an OAM for her contributions to the Gunning Community. Image by The Goulburn Post.
Being inducted into the Order of Australia on the King's Birthday is a particular highlight for Lesley Esther Johnson, a self-confessed Royal admirer.

