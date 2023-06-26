A Crookwell district couple has been overwhelmed by community support after fire destroyed their home.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $10,000 for Laggan district couple, Robin and Richard Wirth, since their home burnt down on Monday, June 19.
Robin said but for a hairdresser appointment in Crookwell, she might not have escaped with her life. Husband Richard was driving back from Sydney when neighbours alerted him that smoke was emanating from their Golspie Road house, some 10km from Crookwell.
His wife followed emergency services back to her home and found flames shooting from the roof.
Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said the structure was well fully engulfed when crews arrived shortly after 11am.
Five brigades, comprising 50 personnel and two group officers, used 10 appliances, including a bulk water tanker to tackle the blaze. It was finally contained just before 3pm. Police and ambulance were also on scene. The latter took Mrs Wirth to Goulburn Base Hospital suffering shock and another person for smoke inhalation.
Mr Boddy said police and fire authorities investigated the cause but it was unknown at this stage.
Mrs Wirth said forensics had since advised her that a faulty roof air-conditioner caused the blaze, which broke out in windy conditions.
The couple lost almost everything, save for some family photos, war medals and other smaller items. Mrs Wirth said the home was under-insured and the payout would not cover the cost of a new build.
"It's devastating and very confronting. I went out there the next day and there was nothing left; it's just a shell," she said.
The couple moved from Taree seven years ago after purchasing the nine-year-old brick home and the 809 hectare property. There they continued their alpaca, llama and sheep enterprise.
"We thought the move would be better for me and we'd be closer to our children. We fell in love with the house and put up sheds and fencing," the 73-year-old said.
Fortunately, all the animals and outbuildings were saved. Friends and the community have also rallied in support. The Wirths' good friend and fellow alpaca breeder, Maureen Bates, from Towrang, is accommodating Robin at her Towrang home. Ms Bates and partner, Glenn Thompson have also loaned the couple a caravan, enabling Richard to stay on the property and look after animals.
Just days after the fire, Ms Bates also started a GoFundMe campaign to help the Wirths back on their feet. So far, people have donated $9650 towards a $50,000 target. Ms Bates said more like $100,000 was needed. The funds will be held in trust until a transportable or display home can be secured.
"Material things can be replaced but we can't replace these two," Ms Bates said.
"It's giving them hope that people are dropping in on them and seeing how they can help."
Mrs Wirth said she was overwhelmed by the support.
"It's amazing...People have offered clothing and furniture and I've had so many calls," she said.
The Salvation Army and Goulburn Base Hospital's social worker donated clothing and toiletries.
Some proceeds from the NSW Alpaca Association of Australia's Christmas in July show on July 1 and 2 will also go to the Wirths. Ms Bates, a co-organiser, said people could donate a gold coin at a 'walk the alpaca' session. The event will be held at the Goulburn Recreation Area's Peden Pavilion.
September's Charles Ledger Alpaca Show in Goulburn will also donate to the cause.
Mrs Wirth and Ms Bates met 10 years ago when both lived in Taree. Unbeknownst to each other, they both moved to the Goulburn area and reconnected. The friendship has proved a balm during a difficult time.
"If I can help towards getting them a new home, that will be fantastic," Ms Bates said.
Mrs Wirth thanked firefighters and everyone who helped. The couple hopes to resettle on the same property.
"It's overwhelming to know that people care...I couldn't ask for better friends," she said.
