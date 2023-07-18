Crookwell Gazette
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Crookwell pays tribute to Don Southwell and a lasting contribution

Updated July 18 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Don Southwell was a stalwart of the Crookwell community. He's pictured here with the town's Australia Day ambassador, Gordon Bray, receiving the citizen of the year award. Picture supplied.
The late Don Southwell was a stalwart of the Crookwell community. He's pictured here with the town's Australia Day ambassador, Gordon Bray, receiving the citizen of the year award. Picture supplied.

Former senior staff member and two-term councillor of Crookwell Shire Council, Donald John Southwell, has passed away at the age of eighty-nine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.