A former bank building owned by Upper Lachlan Shire Council could be sold if the case stacks up.
The council is considering selling the imposing Georgian style former Westpac House at 106 to 108 Goulburn Street, Crookwell. Council CEO Alex Waldron said this was due to "potential future maintenance costs."
At the most recent meeting, councillors agreed to seek expressions of interest from agencies with commercial property experience for a market appraisal and 'best use option.'
The two-storey building was purchased by the council in 2017. CEO, Alex Waldron, said it was bought for a purpose "that didn't come to fruition."
The council bought the structure for $880,000 at an online auction from former Laggan couple, John and Penny Pittard. A bed and breakfast operated there for several years prior.
At the time, council general manager, John Bell, told The Crookwell Gazette that the Spring Street council chambers were small and outdated and the intention was to shift some customer services to the Goulburn Street building to free up space.
However the project never eventuated. When Worthy was appointed general manager in 2020, she used the upstairs section as a residence, while tenants continued downstairs.
Ms Waldron does not use the residence.
She said the council had explored options, rather than sale, that could benefit ratepayers, but they were "cost prohibitive" for the council as they'd involve a capital outlay.
Ms Waldron did not answer questions on the current maintenance costs.
A structure was built as the Bank of NSW in 1875 to service the gold rush and the farming community. However it was substantially rebuilt in 1914 to a design by William Hardy Wilson, whose architectural firm, Wilson and Neave, oversaw a series of Bank of NSW branches from 1911 to 1914, a 2007/08 Upper Lachlan Heritage study stated.
It held a certain grandeur on a prominent corner with its Georgian Revival style, classical elements such as pilasters, "highly articulated architraves and 12-paned windows.
The 'Bank of New South Wales' inscription is clearly visible on the top of the building. An old bank vault remains inside, as do original elements. Westpac Bank, as it was later known, moved out more than 20 years ago.
A 2017 sale advertisement detailed a "lovingly restored building with period features such as high ceilings, polished floors and a wood fire place. There were seven bedrooms and three bathrooms over two levels, separate lounge and dining rooms, two offices both with kitchen and bathroom leased to tenants, a courtyard and two lock-up garages.
Two financial services currently occupy the offices.
Crookwell businessman, Floyd Davies, said the sale could be advantageous.
"It (the building) is a bit of a white elephant. As a community member I feel it hasn't been used to its full advantage at all," he said.
"If the money from any sale can be used for the community's benefit, then I think that's a good thing."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
