Rainbow story time with drag artist Miss Betty Confetti was a huge success with over 40 children attending across two libraries in Crookwell and Gunning on Saturday, August 5.
With sparkle, songs and stories about inclusion, diversity and acceptance, there was nothing but smiles from both parents/guardians and children.
Topped off with rainbow sprinkled biscuits, cakes and craft, the libraries came alive with laughter and joy, which was in stark contrast to the objections made by a small minority last month, an Upper Lachlan Shire Council spokesman said.
They were referring to the dissemination of "disturbing leaflets and misinformation" around Crookwell in June about Betty Confetti's session, scheduled for that month. The material urged people to contact councillors with their thoughts.
CEO Alex Waldron took the opportunity to praise staff and the performer for creating a "great atmosphere" on Saturday.
"I'd like to thank all of our amazing library staff for ensuring the libraries were so brightly decorated and Betty Confetti for performing such a fabulous story time," she said.
"Everyone enjoyed the event, I certainly enjoyed it and honestly I was a little moved by one of the stories. All of my children have attended various story times, and this was something special, they loved it.
"With a large turnout for our libraries, it just shows there's support for not only the love of reading but for diversity, inclusion and choice."
Ms Waldron was very happy with the turn out and how much those who attended enjoyed the story time.
"With letters and emails of support from the community and unwavering support from councillors, it was clear the day would be a success," she said.
"I couldn't be more proud to say I live in such an inclusive place as the Upper Lachlan, which is why I invited Betty Confetti to our Shire in the first place."
