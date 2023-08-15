15 excellent wedding gift ideas for 2023

Here are 15 of the coolest wedding gift ideas for 2023. Picture Shutterstock

There's nothing like a wedding to bring out the generosity in people. It's an honour to be able to witness a couple tie the knot, and we're happy to express our gratitude in the form of presents and/or money.

If you've been cordially invited to the wedding of a friend or relative, you can help send the newlyweds off in style by giving them the perfect gift. Easier said than done, right? While traditional, practical wedding gifts like toasters and silverware sets are all well and good, there's nothing wrong with thinking outside the box and going with something unexpected.

In this article we offer 15 super cool wedding gift ideas for 2023.

Essential oil diffuser

Essential oils are increasingly becoming an essential part of people's daily lives. They have numerous uses and benefits. Give the gift of aromatherapy with a quality essential oil diffuser. Throw in a few bottles of essential oils to get them started.

Coffee grinder

A nice coffee grinder can last a very long time. It's one of those gifts that keeps on giving. Just make sure the couple are in fact coffee drinkers before buying one for them. If they prefer tea, get them a nice, colourful tea kettle instead.

Bath robes

While they may not be as popular as they once were, bath robes are still a nice item to have in the home. And if you have one, you're probably going to use it. Consider personalising the robes with monograms.

Towel set

Everyone needs towels, and there's nothing like a really nice set of luxury towels to put the finishing touch on a relaxing shower or bath. As with the robes, you can personalise the towels by having the company print the newlyweds' names or initials on them.

Cocktail set

Are your soon-to-be married friends alcohol enthusiasts? Cocktail sets are making a big comeback (they were a fixture in every household in the middle of the 20th century) as people rediscover the pleasures of a well-mixed cocktail. A basic set includes a martini shaker, muddler, strainer, measuring jigger, and bar spoon. Deluxe sets feature more accessories such as bar knives, juicers, ice picks, tongs, and corkscrews.

Tickets to an event

If you know what the newlyweds tend to do in their free time, consider buying them tickets to an event they're likely to enjoy. Examples include a sporting contest, symphony orchestra, and music festival.

Wine / wine accessories

Back to alcohol. Are the newlyweds fond of wine? If so, you can't go wrong with a nice bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Gris. The sky's the limit in terms of price, so if you don't know your wine, consult someone who does.

Other wine-related gifts they're sure to appreciate include:

set of glasses

mini wine cellar

wine chiller

wine decanter

decorative ice bucket

subscription to a wine club

Artwork

Artwork is truly one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give to someone-not just for a wedding but for any reason. Given that taste in art is very subjective, getting an idea of the couple's aesthetic preferences will help you choose the right sort of artwork.

Tip: skip the commonplace reproductions of world-famous paintings and go with something a little less predictable. The possibilities are endless.

Vacuum cleaner

Okay, so this one is a little on the boring side. But every household needs a vacuum cleaner. Buy one of those ultramodern fancy jobs that are as effective at cleaning hardwood floors as they are tiles and carpets. They even have robotic vacuums now.

Suitcases

This is also admittedly rather low on the excitement scale, but trust me: for frequent travellers, a high quality suitcase or luggage set is a terrific and much-appreciated gift. I know this from experience.

Books

We could all use more books in our lives, whether we realise it or not. E-readers like the Kindle and the Nook are great options because of their versatility. But if you know what the newlyweds like to read, or if you know their favorite authors, shop around for some books you think they'll enjoy. The more personalised a gift is, the better.

Vinyl records

Vinyl records have made a huge comeback over the past 15-20 years, in spite of-or maybe because of-the ubiquity and convenience of digital streaming. Do the newlyweds have a turntable? Do you know what kind of music they like? If yes, buy them some vinyl records as a wedding gift. Just make sure they don't already own them!

Cigar humidor

This is more for men than women, though I've known a few women who enjoy the occasional cigar as well. In case you didn't know, cigars have to be preserved at a particular humidity lest they dry out or become too moist. That's what a humidor is for. Round out the gift with a few accessories like a cigar cutter, hydrometer, torch lighter, and of course a couple cigars.

Bedding set

High quality bed clothes really can make a difference in terms of sleep quality. Go in for a nice, luxurious set of bedding that is as pretty as it is durable. Again, including a monogram is a very nice touch.

Travel gift card