If it's not the Monday morning knitting club, it's the legendary Taralga Tigers rugby team and the friendly band of locals and visitors that publican Phil Anderson will miss.
Six years ago, he and mother, Mary, jumped on the chance to buy the historic Taralga Hotel for $745,000. Mary had visited her friend's Wombeyan Caves Road property over many years and loved visiting the town's annual tractor and machinery show and the pub.
"The pub sold in 2016 but it was fortuitous when it came up for sale again a year later. It fell in our lap," Mr Anderson said.
READ MORE:
Now the pair is selling up. Mr Anderson, who has worked in pubs, clubs and restaurants since age 19, said it had become harder to balance work and family life. He also owns and works at Chippendale's Sneaky Possum restaurant and bar, has a fiance, Kate, and two toddlers.
The 1876 Taralga Hotel will hit the market in the week beginning August 21. Agents, Cabmon Property, will auction the two-storey rubblestone building and surrounding property on September 15.
"I'm absolutely sad to be leaving but sometimes things in life coincide," Mr Anderson said.
After buying the hotel, Mr Anderson became the publican and Mary - the licensee.
They made it their own, devoid of pokies and with a warm, welcoming atmosphere, a roaring fire, dining area and accommodation. The 1876 complex also had a blacksmith's cottage at rear where Mr Anderson, a former brewer, hoped to establish a brewhouse and bakery. Those two projects didn't eventuate, partly due to bushfires and the need for building approvals.
Instead, he poured his efforts into brewing a special beer in Chippendale - the Taralga Lager. The trademark beer was brewed at Chippendale, sold at that hotel and in Taralga and carried a ram and local rugby union colours on its label.
Mr Anderson said if not for the 2019/20 bushfires the Taralga brewhouse would have progressed.
"The fires were worse than COVID because it shut down all trade," he said.
"Locals were out fighting fires or looking after their farms so they had no time for a beer."
Financial help didn't flow as Upper Lachlan Shire wasn't natural disaster declared. COVID hit soon after and fortunately, government monetary support helped keep the pub afloat. Mr Anderson said it had a "massive affect" but he established a takeaway and kept everyone employed.
Today the hotel employs 15 casual and fulltime staff whom Anderson effusively praises.
Just as the community supported him during COVID, the pub has backed town events such as the Taralga Rodeo and campdraft.
"It's been hugely enjoyable meeting all these people I wouldn't have otherwise met," Mr Anderson.
"...It's a town on the up and up and it's nice to be a part of that. Taralga has a mix of people who've been here a long time and others who came more recently. It has a lot of events like the rodeo, the annual show and the Taralga art show...It's incredibly vibrant."
Now it's time to concentrate on his Chippendale business and a start-up.
The property also includes the 17-room accommodation and the rear former blacksmith's cottage, all sitting on a half-acre block with established garden. Mr Anderson grew several hop varieties which he used to brew beer.
ALSO READ: Marie hits 100 and celebrates a full life
He said employees' continued employment would be part of any sale negotiations.
Mr Anderson is leaving with very fond memories and a special place in his heart for Taralga.
"There have been a huge number of highlights. It's crazy how fast it's gone. Hopefully I can come back one day and do something else but I'll be staying in touch. I've made a lot of good friends here," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.