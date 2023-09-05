From its vantage point high on a hill, the grandest of views stretches out from the little church.
Laurie Chalker has known it for a lifetime and has never tired from the scene spanning out from St Matthew's Church, Bannaby.
"The church is a focal point for all of Bannaby and the view back to Marulan, Berrima and beyond is beautiful...You could stand there for hours and just look at the scenery. It's magical," Mr Chalker said.
That's been the case since 1898 when the Anglican church was built on land donated by early pioneer, Matthew Hillas.
Now, the structure built with the hard work and commitment of its surrounding community, will mark its 125th anniversary on September 23.
Mr Chalker serves on a small committee which has maintained the church and cemetery for many years. The first burial, in 1894, was that of Matthew Hillas, who owned the large property, Bannaby Station. Members of other pioneering families such as the Jamiesons, Chalkers, Clacks, Handleys, Pearce, Stephenson and Whipps, all of different denominations, are also buried there in the 60 to 70 graves, mostly crafted from granite.
The community devoted similar care to the church's construction four years later. Writing in 1999, Albert Lang stated that timber for the church, including its floorboards, was pit-sawn by James Alders and James Halls at Saw Pit Gully on Ada Vale Road.
Joe Alders built the structure and it was named Saint Matthews after Mr Hillas who had paid most of the building costs. But each resident also invested one pound each in the church and the Pearce family donated generously.
It was licensed as a church on October 1, 1900 but a confirmation was held in the incomplete structure two years earlier.
Inside, stained glass windows were dedicated to Mr Hillas, and a prayer desk to the memory of Alexander Stephenson. When Evelyn Hillas died, she left 400 pounds for a memorial to her family. Mr Lang wrote that a beautiful carved cedar altar was installed.
He recalled attending the church as a child in his father's car, which was the first one in the Taralga district. Other parishioners arrived in buggies, sulkies or on horseback. 'Georgie the Chinaman' came to church and "always sat at the back."
The church is listed as a heritage item on Upper Lachlan Shire Council's local environmental plan. The council's 2007/08 heritage study described it as "an outstanding example of a church sited to dominate the countryside, so that its graveyard forms a central landscape feature with an Arcadian outlook."
Mr Chalker said the building has stood the test of time but some years ago, the committee restored the floor. Other minor improvements have also occurred.
Thieves have robbed the building twice, removing an organ, a font, two windows and outside and an angel on top of a Hillas grave. Insurance has covered all losses.
Nevertheless, the church has hosted many funerals, weddings, christening and services over the years. Services are still held every two months.
"It has a massive community appeal and is part of our history," Mr Chalker said.
"If the walls could talk, it would have a lot of stories to tell."
As part of the 125th celebrations, Hillasmount and its shearing shed will be open to the public from 10am on September 23. At noon, a service will be held at the church, followed by a sausage sizzle. The Taralga Historical Society is open that afternoon and in the evening, country and western entertainment will be held at the Taralga Sports Club.
Mr Chalker hoped people would come along and meet "old friends" but also the many new residents in the area.
