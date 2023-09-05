Mr Chalker serves on a small committee which has maintained the church and cemetery for many years. The first burial, in 1894, was that of Matthew Hillas, who owned the large property, Bannaby Station. Members of other pioneering families such as the Jamiesons, Chalkers, Clacks, Handleys, Pearce, Stephenson and Whipps, all of different denominations, are also buried there in the 60 to 70 graves, mostly crafted from granite.

