The Country Women's Association (CWA) is using its annual awareness week to highlight neurodiversity and neuro-divergent conditions.
Goulburn-based Southern Tablelands group president, Karen Pavey, says there will be a particular emphasis on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and the growing number of adult women who are being diagnosed with the condition.
"With an increase in the number of adults, many of them women, who are being diagnosed with, or seeking diagnosis, for ADHD, demand is currently exceeding the services available," she said.
"Costs for diagnosis are rising, medication supplies are periodically stretched, and out-of-pocket treatment costs are putting pressure on household budgets. Rural and regional residents are really feeling this impact, with their options often fewer than those in our major cities."
The awareness week runs from September 3 to 9. It also covers autism, dyslexia and Tourette syndrome, and calls for "urgent changes" to improve diagnosis and treatment options around ADHD, particularly for regional and remote NSW residents.
The campaign emerged from the CWA's state conference in Bathurst in May. A motion, which was supported, asked 'governments to investigate ways to reduce the costs of diagnosing and treating adult ADHD'. Ms Pavey said several branch members related their own experiences of recent diagnosis and the challenges they had encountered.
The CWA of NSW has this year partnered with the Australian ADHD Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation supporting people with the condition and endeavouring to make their lives "easier and simpler".
The ADHD Foundation has reported a spike in demand for their services from 35 to to 50-year-olds, many of them women, which was putting additional pressure on the health system. The CWA said people were struggling to obtain a diagnosis in the first place and certain types of medication were at times in short supply.
The campaign coincides with Goulburn CWA's 100th birthday celebrations.
The community is invited to attend a festival on Friday, September 8. It is spread across two venues - the CWA Rooms at 2 Montague Street and Goulburn Community Centre at 155 Auburn Street.
At the former, there will be historic displays, craft demonstrations and free Devonshire teas from 9am to 5pm.
At the community centre, there will be more exhibitions and talks.
The latter includes:
There is no charge for any of the sessions.
