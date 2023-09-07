This is attributed to the remarkable increase in the wet La Nina conditions since the fires, which have promoted abundant regrowth of soft young eucalypt foliage for the gliders to feed on. Southern Greater Gliders have also increased on the moderately burnt transects, but not to the same extent. In Autumn 2023, the numbers were 63pc higher than the first post-fire counts in 2020 and 26pc higher than in pre-fire, pre-drought counts in 2016-18.