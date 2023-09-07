Crookwell Gazette
Southern Greater Gliders make resurgence in Wombeyan conservation area

Updated September 7 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:15am
A pale-coloured Southern Greater Glider on one of the study transepts in May. Picture supplied.
A recent survey in the Greater Blue Mountains has found significantly increased populations and good post-fire recovery of the Southern Greater Glider in the vicinity of Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve.

