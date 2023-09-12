Judy Nunn's fascination with the origin of nursery rhymes is the unlikely inspiration behind her latest novel, much of which is set around Goulburn.
Baa Baa Black Sheep might have initially inspired the work but it developed into a generational story, with the region's rich pastoral history at its heart.
The former actress, best known for her long running role in Home and Away, will launch her latest book, Black Sheep at the Goulburn Library on Monday, September 25.
Its subtitle - There's One in Every Family - hints at the plot.
The fictional work tells the story of a family of wealthy and prominent sheep pastoralists. The book starts in the 1980s but steps back to the late 1830s with the family's original soldier settlement block on the Goulburn Plains.
It travels through key events in the wool industry, such as the 1891 Barcaldine shearers strike, production of woollen garments for World War One allied troops and what Ms Nunn describes as "the competitive breeding of Australia's finest merinos on the Goulburn Plains."
Its central character, James Wakefield, escapes from the turmoil of the shearer's strike, goes to Sydney and then Goulburn. Will the family let this "enigmatic" man into their dynasty and possibly introduce a "black sheep."
"Although based around Goulburn and its rich pastoral plains and being about the breeding of fine merino wool, it's more to do with the genetics of those breeding the sheep," Ms Nunn said.
"...It's about a strange seed coming into the family and producing something unexpected...I find nature versus nurture, heredity versus environment very interesting. It is basically the theme of the book."
Ms Nunn has devoted two years to the book, including extensive historical research.
She also travelled to Goulburn several times with husband Bruce Venables, a former actor and current well known author.
They met with good friend and Daily Telegraph cartoonist, Warren Brown, who introduced her to sheep farmers. Over afternoon tea at the Goulburn Soldiers Club with several of them, Ms Nunn gained insight into their experiences and family history.
She stresses that the 520-page book is a work of fiction steeped in this rich part of the region's history.
"I chose Goulburn because it is such a famous sheep breeding area," she said.
Ms Nunn has produced 17 books in her 34-year writing career. Many of them are historical fiction, based on major events in Australia's history such as the Ghan railway's construction and the bombing of Darwin. She said she loved the writing process but it didn't become any easier, as she tried to "raise the bar each time."
"Ultimately, I hope Black Sheep is a good read but I hope it also gives people food for thought," she said.
The book will be launched on Monday, September 25 at 6pm at Goulburn Library. Warren Brown will attend, along with A Current Affair film crew. Tickets cost $5, which includes nibbles.
