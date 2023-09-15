An agent is negotiating with two parties to sell the Taralga Hotel, following its auction.
The 1876 two-storey rubblestone pub in Orchard Street was passed in when Cabmon Property and Southern Land Property jointly auctioned the property onsite on Friday, September 15.
Bidding by six parties started at $1.1 million and reached a top of $1,190,000. But auctioneer, David Lyons, soon exercised the vendor's bid of $1,250,000 and called for offers above that figure.
With none forthcoming, he passed in the property before a 25-strong crowd.
Cabmon Property managing director, Peter Seeto, said he was now negotiating with "two genuine bidders" from Sydney. Both were online bidders.
"I am confident of selling it," he said.
"It's a great little country pub and it was good to see a lot of locals there (for the auction) who hadn't been for a while. There's a scope to pull them back in."
The hotel includes the bar, dining room, indoor and outdoor bistros, family room, seven upstairs accommodation rooms with shared facilities, a two-bedroom manager's area and a stone former blacksmith's shop at the rear. It is also set on a large block with extensive garden.
Mr Lyons told the crowd the hotel turned over an average $20,000 to $22,000 in weekly sales.
Agents have also pitching the former blacksmith's shop, yet to be restored, as a lease opportunity.
Phil Anderson and his mother, Mary, are selling the pub after seven years. Mr Anderson wants to concentrate on his Chippendale restaurant and bar, The Sneaky Possum, as well as a start-up business.
Mr Seeto said the three-week marketing campaign attracted 28 inquiries from Taralga, Goulburn, Sydney and Kalgoorlie. This included four "genuine" inquiries from the Sutherland Shire.
On Friday, the six bidders were from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Bowral and Taralga.
The auction attracted plenty of onlookers, keen to see a new owner for the old hotel. It last sold in 2016 for $745,000.
"The market for country pubs is still strong," Mr Seeto said.
"People still want to get out of cities to create a treechange, particularly after COVID."
