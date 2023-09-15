Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Agents start talks with "serious bidders" after Taralga pub auction

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taralga Hotel was passed in at auction on Friday. Picture supplied.
Taralga Hotel was passed in at auction on Friday. Picture supplied.

An agent is negotiating with two parties to sell the Taralga Hotel, following its auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.