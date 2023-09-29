Pre-poll voting for the Voice to Parliament referendum opens in Goulburn on Tuesday, October 3.
Voters can cast their choice at 412 to 414 Auburn Street up to and including referendum day on Saturday, October 14.
The same venue, in northern Auburn Street, was used for last year's state election. Campaigners on both sides of the voice debate are expected to be out in force at pre-polling stations.
The referendum will ask: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
The Goulburn pre-polling office hours are:
On referendum day, Goulburn polling stations will be located at Saint Joseph's Primary School in Reynolds Street, the Wesley Centre in Goldsmith Street; George Simes Memorial Scout Centre in Addison Street; Mulwaree High School; Goulburn West Public School in Combermere Street, and Bradfordville Public School in Hampden Street.
In outlying areas, votes can be cast at Bungonia Hall, Marulan Community Centre, Tallong Memorial Hall, Collector Memorial Hall, Tarago Hall, Grabben Gullen Hall, Crookwell Public School, Laggan Public School and Taralga Public School; Gunning Public School.
The booths are open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14.
