As a breast care nurse, Christine Walterlin sees the full gamut of experiences.
The McGrath Foundation funded nurse cares for people at the most challenging of times but also shares in their breakthroughs.
"There are the sad stories but also the good ones because treatments have improved so much and people can live longer, especially with metastatic cancer," Mrs Walterlin said.
During October's breast cancer awareness month, she's highlighting the message that early diagnosis can be a lifesaver.
Women should check their breasts regularly for any lumps, thickening, unusual discharge and changes in shape, colour or unusual pain. In Goulburn and elsewhere, women and men aged over 50 can be tested for free at the BreastScreen van.
Mrs Walterlin has held the role for seven years. She covers a large area including Goulburn, Taralga, Crookwell, Windellama, Yass and Murrumbateman and has an average 50 cases on her books.
"Last year when the BreastScreen bus was in Goulburn I had 30 new admissions. That was huge and I'm not sure it was all to do with COVID," she said.
She pointed out that breast cancer was the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women across Australia. One in seven women are diagnosed every day. It's estimated that 20,458 women and 217 men will be diagnosed with the disease in Australia in 2023. Further, more than 3291 people will die of breast cancer annually across the nation.
"On the positive side, survival rates after five years have improved significantly. It is now 92 per cent compared to 77.3pc in the period 1989 to 1993," Mrs Walterlin said.
"That's attributable to breast screening and early detection. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the outcome."
Awareness has also heightened through the McGrath Foundation and a dedicated month. On Thursday, October 5, Mrs Walterlin mounted a stall outside Priceline Pharmacy in Goulburn Square to promote her supporting role.
She is a point of contact for breast cancer sufferers with concerns or questions. Mrs Walterlin sees patients pre and post-surgery, provides reassurance and resources, and answers questions.
"A very important piece of advice I give to people is not to over think things...Staying focused on the next step is much better because otherwise you can become too overwhelmed," she said.
"There is a lot of waiting and it's important for people not to stress."
Mrs Walterlin said she cared for several people with metastatic breast cancer, which was terminal. However she was buoyed by the fact treatment advances had lengthened survival times.
She has urged people to take advantage of the BreastScreen van's presence at the Veolia Arena, within Goulburn Recreation Area, until November 24. Bookings can be made at www.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or by calling 13 20 50.
Mrs Walterlin is based at Goulburn Community Health on the corner of Goldsmith and Faithfull Streets and can be contacted by the McGrath Foundation website.
Priceline Goulburn manager, Monique Allen, said the pharmacy wanted to spread the word that mobile breast screening was available locally and to support Mrs Walterlin's role.
"We need to be more aware of the importance of early detection and just get it done," Ms Allen said.
