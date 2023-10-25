Students aspiring to a career in a career in large animal veterinary science have received a taster, courtesy of the Australian Agriculture Centre.
The program, held earlier this month, was designed with Crookwell Vet Hospital and Farm Fresh Butcher.
AAC chief executive, Jo Marshall, said students were excited to attend the immersive educational program.
"By learning about veterinary science and the meat industry, students can develop a better appreciation for the hard work that goes into producing food and the ethical considerations that need to be considered," she said.
"This immersive program can also help to encourage students to pursue careers in agriculture, which is essential for ensuring a sustainable food supply in the future."
Ninety-seven students from Crookwell High School, Calderwood Christian School, La Salle College, Karabar High, Tumbarumba High School, and as far away as Griffith and Tumut attended the course, which was designed to give students a real-life understanding of veterinary science and the meat industry.
Students were able to complete an autopsy on a sheep, examining parts of the digestive, circulatory, and reproductive systems. They also discussed the function of each system and how management practices could affect it.
ALSO READ:
They discovered more about meat marketing, including marbling, colour, fat, weight, and the uses for various meat cuts. The course was a success with students who learned from working professionals and got hands-on experience.
"The students were excited about being able to see, touch, and understand from a real vet," Ms Marshall said.
It gave them an opportunity to experience a career in veterinary science before starting years of study, and taught them there are many real life pathways into their chosen career."
The course meets the school's syllabus outcomes in HSC and preliminary science and agriculture. Organisers of the course hope it will lead to more interest and excitement around working in agriculture. The Ag Vet Taster Day program will be held again in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.