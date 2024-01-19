Crookwell Gazette
Crookwell Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Sam looks on the bright side of life in long correctional career

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
January 19 2024 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Stephenson has worked for Corrective Services, mostly in Goulburn, for 33 years. She says the role 'suits her personality.' Picture by Louise Thrower.
Sam Stephenson has worked for Corrective Services, mostly in Goulburn, for 33 years. She says the role 'suits her personality.' Picture by Louise Thrower.

A good dose of humour works wonders in Sandra (Sam) Stephenson's Corrective Services role transporting prisoners between prisons and courts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.