All aspects of the ANZ Agribusiness Commercial Merino Flock Ewe Competition have been finalised for 2017.
Local News
High risk of grass fires in dry heat
With temperatures having risen across the weekend, the NSW Rural Fire Service is warning of grass fires.
Drownings are avoidable
Aussie Day ambassador announced
Premium ewes price at $269
Library activities for children these holidays
Community Trust top-up
The Crookwell Garden Festival committee gathered at RJ McCarthy Solicitors office on December 15 to donate a cheque ...
Rural chaplain
Your worst nightmare
A Bundanoon woman woke to a funnel web spider's bite - in her bed.
Road safety agency urges new year resolutions after toll spike
The Centre for Road Safety wants all road users to make safety a new year's resolution after a ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Health minister Sussan Ley stands aside pending investigation
Mum’s plea to missing son: ‘please call home’
NSW: Zac Barnes hasn't been seen since he left a friend's car in a distressed state in November.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Memorial race to benefit CCT
Dogs’ new season with few changes
The club thanks the outgoing committee members for their efforts in the administrative side of the Crookwell Rugby ...
Top of the pack
Your guide to backyard cricket
Spend the long summer evenings playing backyard cricket with your family and friends.
Wicket fun’s season break
Crookwell sets up too great a run-chase for Saints.
Weekend not Crookwell’s
Young Guns bowl Crookwell out short, then Stags chase them down
TV Guide
National
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
Top Stories
Community
Mail Trail hotly contested
Looking back at Towrang's highlights late last year.
Lights make Taralga shine
The talk in Taralga, past and present.
A tale of two old churches
The Anglican and Methodist churches played an early part in the development of Tallong village.
What’s On | New Year’s Eve
What are you doing this New Year’s Eve?
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Life & Style
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
Opinion
Five tips for managing New Year's Eve disappointment | Letter
New Year's Eve celebrations can often fail to live up to our expectations.
Operation Christmas Child says thank you
Thirst for bottle refunds here
The EPA is the state government department tasked with getting the NSW drink container refund scheme up.
Charity cruise raises fund for Bradley Hayes
The recent Charity Cruise raised money for the Brad Hayes trust through the Crookwell Community Trust.
It’s Christmas, don’t feel blue
What is the real meaning of Christmas?
To me, the meaning of Christmas is about family connections.
Travel
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?