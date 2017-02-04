The Crookwell Showgrounds will swell this weekend bringing visitors the 139th annual Crookwell Show
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Gunning celebrates a great day
In Barbour Park, Gunning, those who gathered for the Australia Day ceremony made it a morning to connect ...
The library is a great place to be
There was a lot happening at the Crookwell Library in December and January.
It’s nearly showtime for Gunning
Key steps to successful calf weaning
Another big weekend coming your way
NBN: ‘when will you get it?’
Ladies’ night out fundraiser a success
Zero code of conduct
Nil Code of Conduct complaints for Upper Lachlan Council
Chance to win a car for $1/free passes
Latest News
Regional Focus
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Giddy up, Australia!
Riders make the long trip back from Tamworth to compete.
Taralga Rodeo fun
68 years of splash
Hewitt duo up on Cup
The Brad Hewitt stable is launching a two-pronged attack on Sunday’s $31,800 Goulburn Cup.
Hockey pair eager
Crookwell indoor hockey pair Shelley Watson and Kizziah Plumb are hoping for World Cup selection.
Ladies’ bowls day
During December last year the Women’s Bowlers held their end-of-year presentations at the Services Club.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Bankstown terror teen tried to join Islamic State on family holiday, court hears
One of two teenage boys arrested in Bankstown last year, allegedly moments away from an Islamic State-inspired knife ...
A local council, a developer, and an empty block of land worth $50m
An empty block of land covered in weeds, managed to fetch $49.5 million in September. Two years earlier, ...
Ron Medich murder trial hears of divorce, wire taps, and expensive contract killings
Lucky Gattellari, the Crown's star witness, sat in the witness box with a fixed smile on his face, ...
Top Stories
Community
Tractors, trucks and trikes
Police news: targeting any fire bugs
No piece of information is too small or not important.
Looking back
Grilled haloumi, zucchini, eggplant
If you’re planning on barbecue for Australia Day, shuffle over some of the sangs to make room for ...
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
Let’s come together for a great day
This Australia Day put a snag on the ‘barby’ or buy that ‘Aussie taco’ from a local organisation ...
Sports complex upgrade concerns
Karen Benjamin, part-owner of Crookwell Squash Centre, has a few concerns about the proposed sports complex.
Five tips for managing New Year's Eve disappointment | Letter
New Year's Eve celebrations can often fail to live up to our expectations.
Operation Christmas Child says thank you
Thirst for bottle refunds here
The EPA is the state government department tasked with getting the NSW drink container refund scheme up.
Charity cruise raises fund for Bradley Hayes
The recent Charity Cruise raised money for the Brad Hayes trust through the Crookwell Community Trust.
Travel
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...
Slovenia self-guided cycling tour: I chose my own adventure
Far from being the restrictive trip that she feared, a self-guided bike tour in Slovenia turned into a ...
Siren song of the Amalfi Coast
The vertiginous, cliff-clinging retreat that is the legendary hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano is where guests go to ...
Things to do in Prague, Czech Republic: Three-minute guide
Since slipping out from under the Iron Curtain, Prague has become Central Europe's finest all-rounder.