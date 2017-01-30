A Total Fire Ban has been declared in the Southern Tablelands for January 30 in hot, dry, windy ...
‘Beautiful soulmate’ | PHOTOS, VIDEO
The best of Australia Day in the Southern Tablelands | PHOTOS
Crookwell on social media | PHOTOS
Australia Day in the park
Australia Day new citizens
Mrs Hattam took the Australian Citizenship Pledge at a ceremony held at the Australia Day celebrations in Crookwell ...
Willowtree offering workshops
Willowtree Sculpture Garden in Laggan will be offering workshops during February and May.
Emergency department assessment
Emergency departments treat life-threatening illness as well as accidental injuries.
A healthy Aussie Day BBQ
This Australia Day, celebrate with loads of cheer and plenty of fresh wholefoods.
Horses used to rid weir of leeches
On January 7, 1924, the Crookwell District Amateur Swimming Club approached Crookwell Council asking if a portion of ...
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Do’s and don’t for the Year of the Rooster
Hewitt duo up on Cup
The Brad Hewitt stable is launching a two-pronged attack on Sunday’s $31,800 Goulburn Cup.
Hockey pair eager
Crookwell indoor hockey pair Shelley Watson and Kizziah Plumb are hoping for World Cup selection.
Ladies’ bowls day
During December last year the Women’s Bowlers held their end-of-year presentations at the Services Club.
Squad selection a hit with our two girls
Crookwell indoor hockey players Shelley Watson and Kizziah Plumb are moving towards team selections for the World Cup.
Sam masters Hewitt Memorial pace field
A taste for tennis
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, January 30, 2017
The summer holidays might be over but summer itself isn't finished with Sydney, not by a long shot.
Sydney's first new government-owned ferries in years hit bumpy waters
The entry into service of the first of six new government-owned ferries on Sydney Harbour in 16 years ...
Third person dies, man charged after fatal Cabramatta head-on crash
A third person has died and a man has been charged following a fatal accident in Cabramatta on ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Tractors, trucks and trikes
Police news: targeting any fire bugs
No piece of information is too small or not important.
Looking back
Grilled haloumi, zucchini, eggplant
If you’re planning on barbecue for Australia Day, shuffle over some of the sangs to make room for ...
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Let’s come together for a great day
This Australia Day put a snag on the ‘barby’ or buy that ‘Aussie taco’ from a local organisation ...
Sports complex upgrade concerns
Karen Benjamin, part-owner of Crookwell Squash Centre, has a few concerns about the proposed sports complex.
Five tips for managing New Year's Eve disappointment | Letter
New Year's Eve celebrations can often fail to live up to our expectations.
Operation Christmas Child says thank you
Thirst for bottle refunds here
The EPA is the state government department tasked with getting the NSW drink container refund scheme up.
Charity cruise raises fund for Bradley Hayes
The recent Charity Cruise raised money for the Brad Hayes trust through the Crookwell Community Trust.
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...