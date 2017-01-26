Multimedia

Australia Day in the park

Bush music, poetry, damper and about 50 kilograms of snags with quite a few dozen eggs kept the ...

Australia Day new citizens

Mrs Hattam took the Australian Citizenship Pledge at a ceremony held at the Australia Day celebrations in Crookwell ...

New Aussies made welcome

Hume MP Angus Taylor says Australia Day is about celebrating the great things about being an Aussie.

A matter of record

Cr Ron Cummins seeks report on customer request management system from GM John Bell.

Hewitt duo up on Cup

The Brad Hewitt stable is launching a two-pronged attack on Sunday’s $31,800 Goulburn Cup.

Hockey pair eager

Crookwell indoor hockey pair Shelley Watson and Kizziah Plumb are hoping for World Cup selection.

Ladies’ bowls day

During December last year the Women’s Bowlers held their end-of-year presentations at the Services Club.

A taste for tennis

Tennis Australia qualified coach David Ridland is showing Crookwell youngsters the art of tennis.

