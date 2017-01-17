After warm and windy conditions over recent weeks, the landscape is now very much susceptible to fire.
Local News
Kids, pets: Hot cars are death traps
Be mindful not to leave children in cars as it does not take too long for the inside ...
Memorial Hall improvements
The hall's most recent addition: air conditioning! And upgrades to dressing rooms and storage area.
New Year: nutritional targets reset
For many, the beginning of a new calendar year represents a fresh start.
Weed worries on local highway
Mayor Brian McCormack is worried by the swarth of St John's Wort and other weeds growing alongside the ...
A life spent in the district
Australia Day: Snags, Alice at the Criterion
Tourism’s build-up
The NSW Government has launched the new Regional Tourism Fund during December.
Outdoor gym to be built near Crookwell Skate Park
Crookwell Neighbourhood Centre has received a grant for an outdoor gym.
Sparks’ hope for vineyard expansion
Owners of Kingsdale Wines, Elly and Howard Spark, say it's time to retire.
Latest News
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
A taste for tennis
Emotional win for Burleigh
Hangover Monday claims win after former trainer sadly passed away.
Race to raise funds for Community Trust
This Sunday’s Hewitt Memorial race day at the Goulburn Paceway will not only honour the memory of Tom ...
Sport facility upgrade has future plans
Sporting complex
Memorial race to benefit CCT
TV Guide
National
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Top Stories
Community
A Grand moment in motoring history
The first-ever Australian Grand Prix for all-power racing cars was held January 15, 1927 in Goulburn.
Too busy to get back to school!
Ban boredom and send the kids along to these activities for fun and friendship.
Lost: Wilbur
A runaway mini-pig has led to a large search of the Hume Highway area. Have you seen Wilbur?
Lights make Taralga shine
The talk in Taralga, past and present.
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
New Wollongong burger joint irons out the kinks
This is your chance to live the dream
The stunning 37-hectare property produces delicious wines and boasts a magnificent home and lifestyle property, just 10 kilometres ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Opinion
Five tips for managing New Year's Eve disappointment | Letter
New Year's Eve celebrations can often fail to live up to our expectations.
Operation Christmas Child says thank you
Thirst for bottle refunds here
The EPA is the state government department tasked with getting the NSW drink container refund scheme up.
Charity cruise raises fund for Bradley Hayes
The recent Charity Cruise raised money for the Brad Hayes trust through the Crookwell Community Trust.
It’s Christmas, don’t feel blue
What is the real meaning of Christmas?
To me, the meaning of Christmas is about family connections.
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?