A controversial pedestrian crossing in Crookwell could be set for some upgrades after Upper Lachlan Shire Council sought recommendations from state officials.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) officers in February completed an inspection of the Goulburn Street crossing after concerns were raised by members of the public regarding safety.
By March officers were again on site to review suggestions made after the initial visit and said a formal report would be presented to council with TfNSW's preferred course of action to making improvements to the crossing.
With Goulburn Street on a state road, Mayor Pam Kensit said she was looking forward to working with local MP Wendy Tuckerman to find a solution.
"It's important to note that the road, MR54, is a state government road, so without TfNSW approval no works can occur," she said.
"Having the state transport department assist us to find solutions to the pedestrian crossing at Crookwell will be of great assistance."
Mrs Tuckerman noted the initial work that had been done and that the situation was front of mind for her.
"Until drastic changes are made at the crossing site it remains a serious concern of mine," she said.
"I am pleased to hear that TfNSW has attended the site and I look forward to further developments to improve the crossing and pedestrian safety."
Council will seek to obtain funding for work as soon as the aforementioned report is before them.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
