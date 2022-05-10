The federal election is just over a week away but what do we know of our candidates?
Nine people are vying to represent Hume, covering 17,240 square kilometres and taking in a vast area from Boorowa to Gunning, Crookwell, Goulburn Mulwaree, parts of the Southern Highlands and Camden.
Liberal Angus Taylor has held the seat since being elected to parliament in 2013. He has an almost 13 per cent margin in the electorate.
Here's a snapshot of the field, in order of ballot draw, for the Saturday, May 21 election.
Profession: Teacher.
Lives: Gunning.
Key policies: Community batteries to harness renewable energy throughout Hume, NBN fibre access to the premises, MRI service for Goulburn, Picton bypass, encouraging sustainable jobs in Hume, free TAFE places to address skills shortages and revitalisation of TAFE.
Hobbies/interests: Author, drummer in a band, art.
Profession: Fish farmer.
Lives: Belimbla Park.
Key policies: Increase pension by $180 a fortnight, abolish student debt, home loan interest rates below 3pc for next five years; freeze fule excise, a Bill of Rights to protect freedoms, 15pc iron ore export licences "so Asian importers repay Liberal and Labor's trillion dollar debt," tax deductibility for first $30,000 of home loans paid every year.
Hobbies/interests: Loves to fly and is a registered pilot for charity, Angel Wings.
Profession: Public servant.
Lives: Douglas Park.
Key policies: Reforming Australia's family law and child support system, "ensuring foreign-owned multinationals operating in Australia pay their fair share of tax by moving to a transaction-based system," "reducing immigration to sustainable levels so we don't congest our major cities, and we also need to take some heat out of the housing and accommodation crisis." She is also calling for a Royal Commission into governments' management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hobbies/interests: Did not respond.
* Did not attend candidates forum for family reasons.
Profession: Human rights activist and lawyer (not practicing).
Lives: Appin.
Key policies: A federal ICAC, citizen-centric policy-making processes, advocating for an independent climate change body, greater funding for mental health and the NDIS, to resurface the Royal Commission into Aged Care and to break the stereotypes of what a parliamentarian should look like including age, gender and colour.
Interests/hobbies: Spending time with family and practicing yoga to de-stress and unwind.
Profession: Lawyer.
Lives: High Range.
Key policies: Improve mobile coverage across regional Australia, increase competition in the market and reduce "red tape" for small businesses, ensure equal access to healthcare for all Australians, increase defence funding and allow for the sustainable management of National Parks and encourage their recreational use.
Hobbies/interests: Flies light aircraft and gliders, rides a motorcycle and enjoys photography.
Profession: Accountant.
Lives: Camden.
Key policies: A federal ICAC, tackle the climate crisis, first nations justice, protect the environment and people, free healthcare for all, free education for life, raise all income support payments to $88 a day, build affordable homes and crackdown on tax avoidance.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with her thoroughbred Oscar, sketching and writing.
Profession: Sitting Member for Hume since 2013.
Lives: Goulburn district.
Key policies:
"To continue to deliver on my plan to see our community remain the best place to live, work and raise a family; I've secured funding for major infrastructure projects in Goulburn, including the Wollondilly Walkway, irrigation scheme and Performing Arts Centre. We've also made it easier for locals to access the essential services they need with an MRI licence for Goulburn Base Hospital. Nationally, we're helping families and pensioners with the cost of living with one-off payments, a reduction in the price of medicines and a 50 per cent cut to the fuel excise. Australia needs an experienced leader and government that can manage our economy and stand strong in the face of increasing threats overseas."
Hobbies/interests: Cycling and long distance running.
* Did not attend candidates forum.
Profession: IT professional.
Lives: Lawson, Blue Mountains.
Key policies: "Vote no to everything" until the states remove all vaccine mandates, introduce a federal bill of rights, decrease the role of government, lower taxes, individual responsibility.
Hobbies/interests: Amateur intelligence analyst, sporting shooter and archery, self-sufficiency.
Profession: Teacher.
Lives: Goulburn district.
Key policies: Integrity, honesty and transparency in politics, a federal ICAC, protecting the environment, health, biodiversity and water supply, 'rewiring Australia' to harness renewable energy and increase manufacturing.
Hobbies/interests: Swimming, bushwalking, camping, rock climbing, white water rafting, previously won a body sculpting competition, playing piano, gardening.
