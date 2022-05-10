"To continue to deliver on my plan to see our community remain the best place to live, work and raise a family; I've secured funding for major infrastructure projects in Goulburn, including the Wollondilly Walkway, irrigation scheme and Performing Arts Centre. We've also made it easier for locals to access the essential services they need with an MRI licence for Goulburn Base Hospital. Nationally, we're helping families and pensioners with the cost of living with one-off payments, a reduction in the price of medicines and a 50 per cent cut to the fuel excise. Australia needs an experienced leader and government that can manage our economy and stand strong in the face of increasing threats overseas."