The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) welcomed some of the best junior girls and boy soccer players in Southern NSW when it hosted the Southern Branch Championships at Cookbundoon on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15.
Some 58 teams and about 450 players took part in the competition played in heavy rain.
Eurobodalla won the boys u10s and u11s competition, the Far South Coast won the boys u13s, u14s and u16s and the Tablelands won the boys u12s.
Shoalhaven won the girls u14s event and Eurobodalla won the girls u16s.
