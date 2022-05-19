"A bit like painting the Sydney Harbour Bridge': Laggan roadworks officially begin

Rehabilitation work has officially begun on the last two-kilometre section of Laggan Road outside Crookwell.
The work, which commenced on May 2, will consist of pavement rehabilitation and drainage improvement from Boongarra Road to the newly constructed pavement near Laggan Public School.
The work crew has already trimmed up the shoulders, has ripped up the old seal to prepare for widening to design width, and is in the process of completing all pipe extensions and drainage works.
General manager Colleen Worthy said this work was typical of a lot of the road works being undertaken by Infrastructure teams.
"With such a large network of roads, Council's work crews have a large schedule of ongoing road works across the Shire," she said.
"Residents and ratepayers may see them in their locality, but may be aware of the work they are doing elsewhere in the Shire the rest of the time.
"Road works in the Shire are a bit like painting the Sydney Harbour Bridge... the job is never completed and you have to go back to roads you've worked on before for upgrades and repairs.
"But our road crews do a tremendous job, particularly in the face of all of the local and national emergencies that have called for instant attention over the last few years."
Work on this last section of Laggan Road is scheduled to be completed by June 24, weather permitting.
