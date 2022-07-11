Upper Lachlan Shire has been added to a long list of councils eligible for disaster funding assistance.
The federal government added the council and two others to a list of 26 over the weekend.
It covers damage to properties and council infrastructure as a result of heavy rain from June 27 this year.
Upper Lachlan Shire, like others, has been hit by successive flooding, resulting in a constant round of road repairs.
The disaster assistance not only gives councils a helping hand with infrastructure reparation but also helps eligible individuals.
The Disaster Recovery Payment extends one-off payments of $1000 to eligible adults and $400 to eligible children. People are encouraged to check eligibility through the Services Australia website.
The Disaster Recovery Allowance is a short-term payment for people who have lost income because of the floods. It is available to employees and sole traders for up to 13 weeks. A spokesperson said it was equivalent to the JobSeeker Payment or Youth Allowance, depending on people's circumstances.
Other assistance includes:
Storm and Flood Clean-up Package - To assist households, businesses, primary producers and local councils with the clean-up and restoration of flood-damaged, priority environmental assets.
Concessional Interest Rate Loans - Available to assist eligible primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profit organisations impacted by the severe weather and floods.
Sport and Recreation Recovery Grants - Grants for eligible sporting and community clubs and associations to support restoration of essential club facilities.
Freight Subsidies for Primary Producers - To assist primary producers impacted with the transport of livestock and fodder.
Counter Disaster Operations - Supports local governments and state agencies to undertake activities that alleviate personal hardship and distress, address the immediate needs of individuals and protect the general public.
More information is available on the Services Australia website or by calling the Australian Government Information Hotline on 180 22 66.
Meantime, Upper Lachlan Shire is undertaking repairs to numerous roads, including Tyrl Tyrl Road and Curraweela Road, north of Taralga.
The new Abercrombie Bridge on the Oberon Road was opened in 2020 and was designed to withstand a 1 in 100-year flood. Its height was not raised.
However nearby resident, Ross Plummer said one in 100-year floods were happening almost every month, causing the road's closure.
In early July, he called emergency services after a southbound vehicle drove slightly into the flooded bridge. The male driver was able to get out of his car and wade to the road.
Mr Plummer is calling for signs advising of the bridge's closure in heavy rain to be placed on Taralga's outskirts and at the junction of Shooters Hill and Abercrombie Road.
"It would save a lot of people from driving all the way to the bridge and finding that it was closed," he said.
