Foals, stallions and mares across the Southern Hemisphere will be horsing around and celebrating their shared birthdays on August 1.
Perhaps they might eat some tasty treats like a special cake, and get some presents too!
Advertisement
Thoroughbred horses' birthdays are celebrated on the first of August, and standardbreds blow out candles a month later.
Read more:
This date was chosen because of its closeness to spring, which is the ideal time for breeding and for mares to produce milk for their young.
It was also selected to standardise birthdays for race horses.
So if you have a horse or are out and about and see one on your travels, wish them a happy birthday!
Do you have a photo or story of a horse you want to share? Send it to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.