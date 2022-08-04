Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Speak of the devil: Lulu Lucifer posts her first career win for Crookwell trainer-driver Scott Hewitt

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
August 4 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LATE CHALLENGE: Scott Hewitt's Lulu Lucifer (#1) moves up to take the lead off favourite Dance Addition in the final metres. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

If you didn't speak of the devil before, you would've done so on Wednesday and can expect to do so again soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.