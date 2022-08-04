If you didn't speak of the devil before, you would've done so on Wednesday and can expect to do so again soon.
On Wednesday night at the Bathurst Paceway a three-year-old filly from Scott Hewitt's team called Lulu Lucifer posted the first win of her career.
She denied Neil Day's $2 favourite Dance Addition an all-the-way win as she just kept coming down the home straight. Crookwell trainer-driver Hewitt thinks she's only going to get better too.
He expects to speak of the devil finding success again.
"She's a good little tryer, I probably know from her record she's no real star, she's just a real honest little thing, you know what you're going to get every week with her," he said.
"She's a good little filly to have around, she's just going to keep getting better as she's only had 10 starts.
"She won't be up there with the top fillies this year but she'll earn money, she's just such a good racehorse. She'll give you 100 percent every week, that's all you want, I think she's going to earn a lot of money."
Lulu Lucifer ($6.50), a Betting Line x Another Fireball filly, drew well in barrier one for the Stu Valentine 4 Bloodstock Ins Pace (1,730 metres) which opened the Bathurst meeting.
She began well enough, but on her inside Day pushed his favourite Dance Addition through and she crossed to take the lead.
With 600 to go there was three metres between the pair and Hewitt could've been thinking about launching down the sprint lane when the time came.
But after the Jake Davis Brooklyn Bandit made a sweeping, three-wide move as the final bend neared, Hewitt opted to guide Lulu Lucifer onto the outside shoulder of Dance Addition.
Lulu Lucifer kept coming and with some 25 metres to go hit the front. Dance Addition kicked with one more late effort, but Hewitt's filly held on to win by a head.
They got home in a 28.3 seconds split for a 1:59.1 winning mile rate, with third belonging to Rebounder ($10) a further 7.2m back.
"I knew she'd go better coming to the outside because she's used to that," Hewitt said.
"I was pretty confident that she'd get real close and probably halfway down the straight I though she might have won by a little bit more, but Neil's once kicked back.
"She's a lot better sitting in behind a couple, like a lot of them, she likes someone else to do the work for her."
