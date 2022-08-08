"So good."
They were the understated words of Goulburn Commonwealth Games bowler Ellen Ryan after claiming her second gold medal in the space of a week.
Ryan and Kristina Krstic defeated England 19-18 in the final of the women's pairs at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday evening (AEST).
It came just days after she overcame Guernsey's Lucy Beere 21-17 to claim gold in the singles event.
The 25-year old's win was the first ever Australian victory in the event but more history beckoned for the Goulburn bowler.
Up against an English pairing of Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah, the Aussie duo fell behind 11-2 early.
Slowly but surely they clawed their way back before a huge effort on the 13th end saw them take the lead 16-12.
Both teams continued to battle and with scores locked at the 18th and final end, a deciding end was needed.
Fittingly it was Ryan who remained calm and collected when it mattered, playing the last shot to secure gold.
Speaking after a whirlwind week, Ryan said she had been dreaming of a gold medal, perhaps a little too literally.
" As soon as we got picked to play Commonwealth Games, I was always dreaming [of gold], I know KK [Kristina] was as well," she told Bowls Australia's website.
"Two nights ago, I sleep talk a lot, and I remember waking up and yelling 'KK!' and she answered me 'yeah Elles?'
"I woke up and said 'we were just about to get up on the podium and you weren't there! So I was definitely dreaming about it. I stood on the podium with my best friend.
"So much time and effort has been put into it, we can't thank our family and friends enough. To all our coaches that have helped us get this far. It's unbelievable."
Former councillor and current Goulburn Sporting Hall of Fame chair, Margaret O'Neill said she was gripped to the television on Saturday night watching Ellen's match.
"I'm thrilled for her because I've watched her grow up and achieve so much," she said.
"She's just a humble country kid from a humble family."
Mrs O'Neill said Ellen took up the sport because her parents were so involved in it at the Goulburn Bowling Club.
A presentation to her is being planned at this Saturday's Sporting Hall of Fame dinner and induction.
"It's good for the people of Goulburn to acknowledge her," Mrs O'Neill said.
"Lawn bowls may be regarded as a minor sport but it's just as important as the others. To see Ellen achieve so much is great."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
